Fiscal deficit touches 20.5% of annual target in April-July

The central government's fiscal deficit touched 20.5 per cent of the annual target in the July 2022 quarter against 21.3 per cent a year ago, reflecting improvement in public finance, as per official data released on Wednesday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit - the difference between expenditure and revenue - was ₹3,40,831 crore during this financial year's April-July period.

A fiscal deficit is a reflection of government borrowings from the market.

As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government's receipts, including taxes, stood at ₹7.85 lakh crore or 34.4 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2022-23. It was nearly the same during the year-ago period at 34.6 per cent.

The tax revenue stood at ₹6.66 lakh crore or 34.4 per cent of this year's BE. Last year, the government also managed to mop 34.2 per cent of its annual estimate from April-July.

The data further revealed that the central government's total expenditure was ₹11.26 lakh crore or 28.6 per cent of the BE 2022-23, almost same as in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditure was 27.8 per cent of the full-year budget target compared to 23.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year, as per the monthly account of the Union government up to July 2022, released by the CGA.

For 2022-23, the government's fiscal deficit is estimated to be ₹16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.