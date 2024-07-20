As many as 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports and 200 more have come home in regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports amid civil unrest in Bangladesh. However, more than 4,000 Indian students still remain in the strife-torn country and are being provided assistance by the Indian Mission in Bangladesh, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Scores of persons have died and hundreds suffered injured in violent clashes in Bangladesh over reservation of government jobs for the family members of Liberation War veterans. Students are protesting against the quota system demanding that hiring should be based purely on merit. “The High Commission of India in Dhaka and our Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request,” a release issued by the MEA on Saturday stated.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments in Bangladesh, the release said.

Military deployed

The Bangladeshi police has imposed a curfew with a shoot-at-sight order across the country and the government has also deployed military forces on Saturday. “In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh International Border. MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens,” the statement noted.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said the protests were an “internal” matter of Bangladesh. He said 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students, currently residing in Bangladesh are safe.