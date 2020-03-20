As India locks itself down, footfalls plunge 51%, says study

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
The government’s efforts to lock down cities amid the coronavirus outbreak have proved effective, as the country witnessed a 51 per cent drop in footfalls across States, data reveal.
According to the real-time step count data collected by over 5 lakh people who are using GOQii Activity trackers, the average footfalls have dropped from 6,432 steps on March 2 to 3,146 steps on March 17.
With the growing increase in positive cases of Covid-19, Mumbai and Pune have seen a fairly steep decline of daily step count. While Mumbai has seen a steep drop of 52 per cent, Pune’s decline has been 49 per cent.
Though some States do not have confirmed Covid-19 cases yet, most of India seems to be taking precautions anyway. Footfalls have dropped across States, from 34 per cent in Haryana to 62 per cent — the highest — in Kerala, as on March 17.
Data reveal that the drop in average daily step count is due to a combination of reasons — including the call for social distancing, fear of stepping out into crowded spaces/public transport vehicles, closure of all public places such as malls, cinema halls, religious places of worship, gyms etc, and the work from home option offered by several enterprises.
“The Government of India is doing a fantastic job with PM Modi himself at the helm and overseeing that all preventive measures are being put together by the various State health authorities to contain the spread of this deadly virus,” said Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii. “But it is also our ethical and moral obligation towards our society to curb our activities and practise social distancing.”
The PM’s idea of declaring a ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 is a very good one, he said. While India is currently witnessing a 51 per cent decline in footfalls, with the Janta Curfew it can reach 100 per cent lockdown, he added.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...