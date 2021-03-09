Asset monetisation will bring paradigm shift in infra augmentation: FM

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that asset monetisation needs to be viewed not just as a funding mechanism, but as an overall strategy for bringing about a paradigm shift in infrastructure augmentation and maintenance.
She was chairing the National Workshop with States and Union Territories on Asset Monetisation organised by NITI Aayog. It may be noted the Budget for FY22 has laid great emphasis on asset monetisation.
“Asset monetisation is based on the principle of value creation for government and investors. Our vision for infrastructure is ultimately of, for and by our States. Without whose collaboration, holistic development of infrastructure is neither feasible nor impactful,” she said.
Further she said India’s vision of a $5-trillion economy, while striking the right balance between fiscal imperatives and socio-economic welfare, can only be achieved through active collaboration between public and private sector. The Minister underlined the Government’s resolve for value creation and improvement in productivity of brownfield infrastructure assets via innovative instruments.
She highlighted the firm support provided by the Government by way of steady economic reforms, including the clear directional change provided under Budget 2021–22. Investment planned under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) is critical for boosting growth in States and the various initiatives in this year’s Budget will facilitate funding for infrastructure creation under NIP.
She stressed on the need for monetisation as an alternative funding mechanism and the potential therein for improved operational value. She also called for a proactive and collaborative approach by the Central and State agencies for achieving the objectives of the National Monetisation Pipeline.
Secretary, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management), Tuhin K Pandey briefed the participants about monetisation of non-core assets and disinvestment of public sector enterprises, including the transactions currently underway. He also highlighted the potential monetisation opportunities for States and the pre-requisites for being successful in this regard.
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman of NHAI, shared his experience of successful monetisation of national highways through mechanisms such as Toll Operate Transfer and Infrastructure Investments Trust. Bringing in the State perspective in this space, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation discussed its experience in the monetization of the State expressway. Macquaire India, KKR and IndiGrid shared investors’ perspectives on selection and investment in brownfield assets.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...