Finance Ministry on Sunday reported collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) in December at around ₹ 1.50-lakh crore. This is the third highest collection in the current fiscal. Experts feel with this trend, the government will be able to collect through GST more than budget estimate.

“The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8 per cent highe r and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

GST collected in December is for goods consumed and services availed in the month of November. Officials say festival demand and better compliance helped in higher collection. During the month of November, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October.

The budget estimated collection through GST at ₹7.80-lakh crore which comprises ₹6.60-lakh crore of CGST and ₹1.20-lakh crore of compensation cess. Based on CGST number, gross (CGST and SGST together) collection was initially expected to be around ₹14-lakh crore. However, with average monthly collection of ₹1.4-lakh crore, gross collection during the year may be around ₹17-lakh crore which will give a big boost to overall revenue collection and help in limiting the fiscal deficit.

Experts’ views

MS Mani, Partner with Deloitte India, said an 18 per cent increase in the GST revenues from domestic transactions viewed with the increase in e-way bill issuance and the significant increase in GST collections by key manufacturer and consuming States, would be indicative of a sustained manufacturing and consumption cycle across recent months. “The steady increase in GST collections across recent months, while being reflective of the manufacturing and consumption stability across states, would also tie up with key macro-economic indicators, which have been pointing to a good economic performance across key sectors,” he said.

Parag Mehta, Partner with NA Shah Associates, feels GST has now stabilised in India. Large as well as medium and small-scale businesses have ensured compliance to a great extent. The collections above 1.40 crore have been the trend in FY23. “Even the authorities have been able to track down tax evaders/non-compliers with the assistance of strong GSTN platform. Normally, even the trend shows more collections in the last 3-4 months due to department becoming more aggressive and the business trying to achieve their budgeted targets,” he said.