December 27, 2022 - Updated 06:53 pm IST

Q Given the slowdown in the world economy, what do India’s global trade prospects look like?

India’s external sector is expected to face considerable headwinds as the global economy is on a downward trajectory. This is especially because prospects of India’s merchandise exports look grim, as negative growth was recorded in the July to November . More worrisome is the slowing down of manufacturing exports, implying that sectors contributing higher value added have been relatively more affected.

Q India has just formalised an important FTA with Australia and is negotiating several others. Can the country use them to its advantage?

India has not been able to exploit the additional market access opportunities offered through the tariff preferences in the FTAs. This is principally on account of two factors. First, in the contemporary world, it is not merely the levels of tariffs that determine market access. Non-tariff measures, especially product/process standards, have become increasingly important. This means that lowering of tariffs via FTAs is no guarantee for higher market access. In fact, Indian businesses will have to conform to the exacting product/process standards market access so as to increase exports.

Second, Indian businesses must become more price-competitive to increase their presence in the partner countries’ markets. Ways need to be found to improve the competitiveness of Indian producers.

Q What role do you think the PLI scheme can play in pushing manufacturing and exports?

There is yet no clear evidence that the PLI scheme has benefited manufacturing exports in general. Of course, some industries have been successful. For instance, producers of mobiles have been able to increase exports, while imports of solar photovoltaic modules have declined due to enhanced domestic production.

Q What according to you should be the correct strategy to boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat?