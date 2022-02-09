Australian Trade Minister to meet Goyal to speed up free trade talks

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan will be in New Delhi this week to take forward India-Australia free trade agreement (FTA) talks with his counterpart Piyush Goyal and also promote tourism and education ties. “The minister is scheduled to hold various meetings on Thursday and Friday,” a person tracking the matter told BusinessLine.

It is expected that the interim trade deal, involving a limited number of items, that was initially supposed to be in place by the end of 2021, will be discussed in details by the two ministers so that it could be finalised as soon as possible, the source added.

The Commerce & Industry Ministry has been holding intense negotiations with a number of sectors, such as automobiles, food and wines, to finalise the country’s position in areas of primary interest to Australia, ahead of the meeting. “Goyal and I have been in regular contact over the Christmas/New Year period because we are both committed to concluding an interim free trade agreement. Nothing can replace face-to-face meetings to help speed up the process in the interest of both countries,” Tehan was quoted in an official release issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia on Wednesday.

Tehan is scheduled to meet Goyal on Thursday. “He may also meet other ministers but the details are still being worked out,” the source added.

Opening up markets

India and Australia hope to conclude the full-fledged FTA, formally known as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), by 2022. The CECA is to cover multiple areas such as goods, rule of origin, e-commerce, non-tariff barriers to trade in goods, cross-border trade in services, financial services, investment, including investor-state dispute settlement, government procurement, intellectual property, movement of persons and competition policy.

The interim agreement is a smaller pact, including select items, that the two countries are aiming at to reap immediate gains of tariff liberalisation and opening up. “CECA is a potential game-changer in opening opportunities for both Australia and India. It is also an important piece of our post-Covid economic recovery,” Tehan said.

India is expected to remain cautious in the area of agriculture, food and dairy products and not offer much concessions to Australia because of the sensitive nature of the items and the fact that a large number of farmers livelihoods are attached to it. “Australia, which is keen to get at least some market access in agriculture, wants India to open up in areas where there is not substantial presence of domestic players,” the official said.

Travel and tourism

Tehan, during his travel to India, will also promote Australia as a premium destination for students and tourists, the DFAT statement said. “Minister Tehan will also sign a memorandum of understanding, on behalf of the Australian government, with the Indian government to promote further travel and tourism between the two countries,” it said.

India was Australia’s seventh-largest trading partner and sixth-largest export market in 2020, driven by coal and international education. Bilateral trade in 2020-21 was at $12.29 billion with India running a deficit of $4.2 billion.