Auto component industry turnover decline 3% to ₹3.40-lakh crore in 2020-21: ACMA

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 03, 2021

Indian auto component sales to OEMs also fell by 3% in the domestic market

The turnover of the automotive component industry stood at ₹3.40-lakh crore ($45.9 billion) for the period April 2020 to March 2021, registering a de-growth of 3 per cent over the previous year.

The Indian auto component sales to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), also declined by three per cent in the domestic market to ₹2.79-lakh crore ($37.7 billion) as compared to the previous year, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), said on Tuesday in its Industry Performance Review for the FY2020-21.

Sales to OEMs in the first half of 2021 had declined by 31 per cent over the first-half of the previous year. “However, it witnessed a healthy recovery in second half 2021,” it said.

The apex body representing India’s auto component manufacturing industry said that the exports of auto components also witnessed degrowth of 8 per cent to ₹98,000 crore ($13.3 billion) in 2020-21 from ₹1.02-lakh crore ($14.5 billion) in 2019-20.

Europe accounting for 32 per cent of exports, saw a decline of 4 per cent, while the US and Asia, accounting for 30 per cent and 26 per cent declined 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. The key export items included drive transmission and steering, engine components, body/ chassis, suspension and braking.

Slowdown in the domestic market also reflected on imports of component into India, the ACMA report said, adding that component imports fell by 11 per cent to ₹1.02-lakh crore ($13.8 billion) in 2020-21 from ₹1.09-lakh crore ($15.4 billion) in 2019-20.

In the aftermarket segment, while the two-wheelers and passenger vehicles witnessed strong recovery, revival in the commercial vehicles’ aftermarket was less than expected – leading to an overall decline of 7 per cent.

The turnover of the aftermarket in FY2020-21 stood at ₹64,524 crore ($8.7 billion) compared to ₹69.381 crore ($9.8 billion) in the previous year, it said.

“In this environment of volatility, despite disruption of production in supply chain, the industry displayed remarkable resilience and evolved in a spirit of collaboration. Whilst the OEMs gave consistent direction and visibility, the component industry supported well in ensuring smooth ramp-up and business continuity,” Deepak Jain, President, ACMA said.

The automotive value-chain faced significant disruptions in FY2020-21. The nationwide lock-down in wake of the pandemic, one of the severest in the world, put the entire supply chain in a disarray, he said.

“While the vehicle sales and production improved quarter-on-quarter from the second quarter of FY2020-21 onwards, the first quarter of FY2021-22 however saw another round of disruptions due to the second wave of the pandemic. While this wave was a much severe humanitarian crisis, the lockdowns, however, were regional, in line with the government’s ethos of ‘lives and livelihoods’ resulting in lesser adverse impact on economy and production,” he added.

Published on August 03, 2021

