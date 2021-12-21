Auto component sector sees 65% growth in H1

Scaling the population peak in India
Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Tuesday said turnover of the component industry stood at ₹1.96 lakh crore ($26.6 billion) for the period April to September 2021, registering a growth of 65 per cent over the first half of the previous year.
While vehicle demand during the festive season has not been on expected lines, there are indications it will improve in the coming months, ACMA said in its review.
The auto industry’s growing focus on deep-localisation and the government’s recent announcement of production-linked incentive (PLI) for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries and auto and auto components will facilitate the creation of a state-of-the-art automotive value chain and develop India into an attractive alternative source for high-end auto components, it said.
39% of new vehicles sold in India will be electric vehicles by 2030: Report
Exports of auto components grew by 76 per cent to ₹68,746 crore ($9.3 billion) in the first half of 2021-22, from ₹39,003 crore ($5.2 billion) in the corresponding period last year. Europe accounted for 31 per cent of exports, while North America and Asia accounted for 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.
In imports, the turnover grew by 71 per cent from ₹37,710 crore ($5 billion) in H1 2020-21 to ₹64,310 crore ($8.7 billion) in the first half 2021-22.
Asia accounted for 63 per cent of imports, followed by Europe and North America with 29 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, it said.
Imports from all geographies witnessed a steep increase, reflecting a growth in domestic manufacturing activities, it added.
Auto parts industry body hopeful of 15 per cent growth in FY22
In the aftermarket segment, the industry witnessed a growth of 25 per cent to ₹38,895 crore ($5.3 billion) from ₹31,116 crore ($4.1 billion) in the first half, the ACMA report concluded.
“Despite resurgence of demand for vehicles, supply-side issues of availability of semiconductors, increasing input costs, rising logistics costs and availability of containers, among others, continue to hamper recovery in the automotive sector. The auto component industry, in this backdrop, displayed remarkable resilience,” Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA said.
Increased value-addition to meet regulatory compliance, fast recovery in external markets and traction in the domestic aftermarket have contributed to the growth of the sector in the first-half of the financial year, he added.
