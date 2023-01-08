Auto Expo that returns this week after a three-year hiatus will have special focus on ethanol powertrain vehicles, apart from other alternate fuel-powered mobility solutions and electric vehicles (EVs).

According to sources, a separate ‘Ethanol Pavilion’ will showcase technological developments in the overall ethanol value chain and some vehicle manufacturers will also display their working prototype of flex fuel vehicles which can take a range of ethanol blend varying from 20 per cent to 85 per cent.

“These vehicle manufacturers include TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle amongst two-wheelers and Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor amongst cars,” a senior official at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told businessline.

New players, tech

Also, much larger participation will be there from newer start-up players who are manufacturing EVs — passenger vehicles or two-three-wheelers or commercial vehicles, the official said.

Besides, manufacturers will be displaying developments on various powertrain options like CNG, LNG, electrification technologies, including EV and hybrid and hydrogen, within their respective pavilions. This spread of display will be much wider compared to the previous editions,” he said.

The Expo was postponed last year due to the pandemic. According to SIAM, around 80 industry stakeholders are participating at the Motor Show, including 46 vehicle manufacturers. However, some prominent manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda Auto India, Volkswagen and Nissan along with luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are not participating.

Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India will lead the traditional automakers at the show that will witness five global launches and 75 product launches and unveils. There will also be ‘Super Car Pavilion’, displaying few high-end luxury vehicles and usual ‘Vintage Car Pavilion’.

The Expo kicks off with Press days on January 11-12, followed by general public days from January 13-18.