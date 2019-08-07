‘Auto industry should grab EV opportunity’

NITI Aayog, the government think-tank, feels that the auto industry should grab the opportunity offered by Electric Vehicles (EVs) and emerge as a global leader in the sunrise industry.

“It cannot be the government versus the auto industry. Many dynamic start-ups and some established players are already actively participating in this emerging industry. Our process of consultation with the industry began at the two-day mobility conference that NITI Aayog had organised in October 2018,” said NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

NITI Aayog has been facing criticism for its proposed EV policy. It had proposed migration of all two- and three-wheelers from internal combustion engines to electric by 2025-26.

This announcement came after the meeting that NITI Aayog’s CEO had with secretaries of seven key ministries, said Kumar, adding, “it is not a policy as yet.”

It was a unanimous proposal of the Group of Secretaries to the Road and Transport Ministry. “We at NITI Aayog are trying to create a situation where a policy does not trail the market. We are trying to take the industry ahead of the curve. To blame EV as the cause for what is happening in the sector today or to treat it as a bete noire is totally misplaced,” he added.

“To put it in equation terms, the negative delta of auto sales is a function of several factors. Why should we pick on one (EVs), which has got the least correlation? Is there any rationale for this?” he asked.