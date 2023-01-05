The auto industry went into a lull in December 2022, after the adrenaline rush witnessed in October and November, the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) said on Thursday.

Retail sales of vehicles across categories declined by more than five per cent to 16,22,317 units in December 2022, as compared with 17,14,942 units in December 2021, due mainly to a decline in two-wheeler sales, monthly data from FADA said.

Two-wheeler (2W) retail sales declined by more than 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 11,33,138 units during the month, as compared with 12,75,894 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.

However, passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew by more than eight per cent YoY to 2,80,016 units, as compared with 2,58,921 units earlier.

Three-wheeler (3W) sales also grew more than 41 per cent YoY to 63,655 units (44,983 units).

Similarly, commercial vehicle (CV) retail sales grew by 11 per cent YoY to 66,945 units in December, as compared with 60,491 units in December 2021. Tractor sales grew more than five per cent YoY to 78,563 units, as compared with 74,653 units in the same period.

“Compared to the pre-Covid month of December 2019, total retail sales were down by 12 per cent. Again, a 21 per cent drop in 2W sales pulled down total sales. All the other categories, including 3W, PVs, tractors and CVs showed growth of four per cent, 21 per cent, 27 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively,” Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA, said.

Retail sales in the 2W segment fell on account of a rise in inflation and increased cost of ownership. The rural market is yet to pick up fully and the internal combustion engine (ICE) 2W segment is yet to see any green shoots, Singhania said.

Annual sales up 15 per cent

On a yearly basis, retail sales across categories grew by more than 15 per cent to 2,11,20,441 units, as compared with 1,83,21,760 units in 2021.

PV sales grew by more than 16 per cent to 34,31,497 units, as against 29,49,182 units, the data released by FADA said.

Similarly, 2W retail sales grew by more than 13 per cent to 1,53,88,062 units last year, as compared with 1,35,73,682 units in 2021. CV and 3W sales also grew by double digits in 2022 as against in 2021.

Global outlook

Global geopolitical headwinds, a tightening monetary policy and the lingering effect of the pandemic have combined to create a gloomy global outlook, said Singhania.

“The RBI has also increased the repo rate by 225 basis points since May 2022. Apart from this, the adoption of BS-VI phase-2 norms will lead to further price hikes across categories. To counter this, auto manufacturers should announce special schemes so that the retail sales momentum continues,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit