Auto sector set to post double-digit growth next fiscal: Crisil Research

After two years of sluggishness, the automobile sector is set to post a double-digit growth next fiscal, supported by improving economic growth and personal incomes, Crisil Research said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicles (PVs) are expected to see 23-25 per cent growth, two-wheelers 18-20 per cent and commercial vehicles 34-36 per cent next fiscal, compared with contractions of 3-5 per cent in PVs, 12-14 per cent two-wheelers and 19-21 per cent in CVs, in the current fiscal, Crisil said in a statement. Credit profiles of OEMs remain stable amid volume volatility, it added.

Also read: India’s growth in FY22 will be a story of two halves: Crisil

Improving incomes

Crisil’s analysis of over 800 listed companies shows that salary cuts made in the first quarter of this fiscal have largely been restored by the manufacturing sector, while the IT sector is continuing to offer raises. Consequently, sentiment among urban consumers, who account for a crucial 65 per cent of PV sales and 40 per cent of two-wheelers’, has improved, said Pushan Sharma, Associate Director, Crisil Research. “This, and buoyancy in rural income, augur well.”

Additionally, the increase in the cost of acquisition of PVs and TWs - including insurance, registration, down-payment, and ex-showroom price - next fiscal will be moderate at 3-4 per cent compared with a combined ~8-11 per cent rise in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, Crisil said.

Also read: Focus on resale, new ownership options will revive automobile demand: McKinsey

That, along with new model launches and quest for safe personal transport options will stoke demand for PVs and TWs, it added.

CVs to grow

“Demand for CVs is expected to be stronger next fiscal, riding on a significantly low base, improving economic activity since the third quarter of this fiscal, and government thrust on road infrastructure,” it stated. It also said that the gradual reopening of schools and offices, and pick-up in the retail sector will support demand for buses and light CVs.

The CV segment, which depends heavily on financing, braked as financiers lowered loan-to-value after a plunge in freight demand following the pandemic. Further, only a third of the interest rate reduction has been passed on by lenders to fleet operators, leaving them chary of spending on replacements. “Since the third quarter of this fiscal, however, all three OEM segments have seen their sales volume reach and even surpass pre-Covid levels, and the recovery should be sharper next fiscal. But given the low base of the past two fiscals, volumes across segments are unlikely to reach the previous peak seen in fiscal 2019,” said Crisil.

OEMs’ margins

“Operating margins of OEMs could rebound to almost 2019 levels next fiscal despite rising commodity and freight rates because the increase in cost will be offset by higher volume and price hikes. OEMs had raised prices this January and another hike is likely in the near term,” said Sameer Charania, Director, Crisil Ratings Ltd.

Also read: Auto component sector’s demand outlook upbeat for FY22

Trends in consumer discretionary spending and government spending on infrastructure, especially roads, need monitoring since that would determine the extent of pick-up in demand for OEMs next fiscal, said Crisil.