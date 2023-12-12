Domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of all segments in the automobile sector recorded robust growth in November on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, led by festival season sales.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, domestic sales grew by around four per cent YoY to 3,34,130 units during the month, as compared with 3,22,268 units in the same month a year ago, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday.

Two-wheeler sales grew by 31.31 per cent YoY to 16,23,399 units in November, as against 12,36,282 units in the corresponding month last year. While motorcycle sales grew by 36 per cent YoY to 10,70,798 units (against 7,88,893 units), scooter sales grew by 23.29 per cent YoY to 5,09,119 units (against 4,12,924 units), during the month.

Also read
The price increase is to offset the residual impact of past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 3% from January 1

Maruti Suzuki stock slides down; receives favourable order from GST authority

In the two-wheeler segment, Ola sold 29,808 units in November, a y-o-y jump of 82 per cent

Electric vehicle sales across categories grow exponentially in November

REUTERS

Hyundai to increase vehicle prices from January 1

Festival demand drives auto sales in October

Similarly, three-wheeler dispatches rose by 31 per cent YoY to 59,738 units last month as compared with 45,664 units in November 2022.

“All segments of the automobile industry witnessed robust growth during the festival season, which ended in the first part of November. For the month, passenger vehicle sales grew moderately, and two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments posted high double-digit growth,” Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, said.

Commercial vehicles sales matched last year’s levels. Supported by strong economic growth, the industry is optimistic about ending the year 2023 on a high note and expects the trend to continue into 2024, he added.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   