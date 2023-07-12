Average household spends on FMCG products grew by 8 per cent in the 12 months ended April 2023, as per estimates by Kantar. It expects FMCG spends per households to touch the ₹20,000-mark by 2025.

The market research agency noted that the high growth in spends was seen on the back of general increase in spends across many categories and has accelerated in the last two quarters.

“In the last one year, an average household spent ₹17,792 on FMCG, still growing at a strong 8 per cent over the previous year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the average spends have grown by ₹3,403,” it added.

It noted that average household spends of more than ₹1,000 annually is now spent across six categories. This includes edible oils, atta (flour), toilet soaps, tea, washing powders and biscuits. Before the pandemic, only two categories of edible oils and atta, used to attract this quantum of spends.

Retail inflation

“In April, India’s retail inflation had hit 4.7 per cent (now it is 4.25 per cent, a two-year low). Despite this slowdown, growth in FMCG spends did not slow down and February-April ’23 recorded the highest growth post pandemic at 13 per cent,” it noted in its latest FMCG pulse report.

Meanwhile, as per Kantar estimates, the FMCG sector clocked a strong volume growth of 6 per cent in the February-April period. Urban volume growth was pegged at about 8 per cent and rural volume growth was pegged at 4.2 per cent. But a large part of this growth was attributed to shoppers returning to the atta category.

Atta purchases

Kantar’s report stated that part of the slowdown of the past years was attributed to the drop in atta purchases as the government’s PMGKAY scheme allowed free food grains to be distributed over and above the NFSA.

“In December 2022, the government had stopped the PMGKAY scheme and instead started offering the food grains on NFSA free of cost. As a result, shoppers who have purchased the atta category lightly in the last couple of years, are now returning to the category. The category saw growths of 19 per cent and 37 per cent in March and April respectively,” it noted.

It added that removing the effect of atta, the quarterly growth drops to about 1.6 per cent, which is better compared with the past periods, but has a long way to go.

