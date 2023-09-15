In the upcoming festival season Awign, a work-as-a-service platform, will onboard more than 60,000 gig workers as the demand surges in this period. The company has projected a 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth projection considering consumer demand in the festive period.

The work-as-a-service platform noted that a surge in demand will come from prominent players in the e-commerce, BFSI, and FMCG/CD sectors during the festive season.

Awign said that there was a ‘significant increase’ in the demand for gig workers compared to the previous year’s festive period. While more than 1.5 million tasks were executed between September and December last year, Awign anticipates handling over 2.5 million tasks this festive season.

Companies are reaching out for the fulfilment of business operations such as seller and merchant onboarding, seller audits, catalogue operations, and retail activation among others.

“With the anticipation of increased consumer spending during the festive season, businesses begin their preparations well in advance to scale up their operations before the festivities begin. This proactive approach aims to improve brand visibility, expand customer outreach, and enhance overall customer experience,” said Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President - Demand, Awign.

“Given the temporary nature of these requirements, the gig model emerges as the preferred choice for companies. We are currently witnessing a surge in demand from industry leaders across various sectors and are predicting a 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in response to this trend,” he added.