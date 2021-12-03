Baby wipes under 18% GST slab: AAR

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Karnataka Authority for Advance Ruling (KAAR) has maintained that baby wipes will attract 18 per cent Goods & Services Tax (GST).
Though AAR ruling are applicable on applicant and jurisdictional tax officer, it still can be referred in similar matter all over the country. Also, many of circulars and notifications are based in AAR rulings.
“Baby wipes are neither designed to absorb and store fluids nor are shaped to fit human body,” KAAR said while disposing an application by Xtracare Products Private Limited. Further, it said that the said products that cannot be classified under tariff headings 9619 will be taxed at the rate of 18 per cent. The tariff headings indicate what will be the tax rates on the goods/services mentioned with it.
Traiff headings 9619 include sanitary towels (pads) and tampons, napkins and napkin liner for babies and similar article of any material.
According to AAR, many of the articles mentioned here are composed of three layers — one is an inner layer, designed to wick fluid from the wearer’s skin and thereby prevent chafing, an absorbent core for collecting and storing fluid until the product can be disposed and an outer layer to prevent leakage of fluid from the absorbent core.
“The articles of this heading are usually shaped so that they may fit snugly to the human body. It also includes similar traditional articles made up solely of textile materials which are usually re-usable following laundering,” AAR said. The AAR concluded that since baby wipes do not have such qualities, the can not be treated on a par.
Initially, the applicant was charging GST at the rate of 12 per cent. However, post issuance of circular in 2018, it took a cautious view and started collecting GST at the rate of 18 per cent. Still, it felt there exist ambiguity in this regards, accordingly it moved to AAR to seek advance rulings on exact HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) and rate of tax.
AAR held that the said baby wipes merits classification under tariff heading 3307 and thus will attract GST at the rate of 18 per cent.
According to Harpreet Singh, Partner with KPMG, while to an ordinary person, there may not be much difference between baby napkins/ pads and baby wipes, the authorities have gone into the composition of the product, itss key characteristics and end use to determine the classification under GST. “This once again proves that common parlance is just one of the criteria to determine the classification and not the only one,” he said.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...