Bajaj Auto ED Rakesh Sharma appointed as IMMA President

The Geneva-based International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA), which represents the manufacturing industry of powered two-wheelers at the global level, has elected Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto as its President for a two-year mandate.

Sharma was elected from its member organisation, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sharma had previously been the Vice-President in IMMA, after being elected in May 2019.

The IMMA Spring Congress originally planned to be held from April 20 to April 24, 2020 in New Delhi, was changed into a series of meetings by conference call and correspondence. The election of the new President took place through a general assembly by correspondence on April 21, 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, said the statement.

Sharma joined Bajaj Auto in October 2007 as President (International Business). He is a member of the Board of Commissioners of PT Bajaj Auto Indonesia, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd, as well as the Chairman of the Exports Council of SIAM.

“Indeed, these are very challenging times, and I take up this prestigious appointment fully conscious of the role the motorcycle industry has to play both as a key industry and a responsible member of the society. Whilst we are facing numerous difficulties, we can also see that in due course new but different opportunities will emerge. The role of national, regional and global associations such as SIAM and IMMA is now more important than ever, and we will work hard to ensure we play a strong and responsible role in the recovery,” said Sharma.

In his new role, Sharma succeeds Johannes Loman, Director of PT Astra International Tbk and Executive Vice President Director PT Astra Honda Motor (AHM) Indonesia, and President of FAMI - Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries and President of AISI, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association.