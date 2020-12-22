Bangladesh asks India to reconsider anti-dumping duties on jute

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bangladesh has asked India to reconsider anti-dumping and anti-circumvention duties imposed on jute and jute cloth imports from the country and also said that New Delhi should inform before imposing an export ban or restrictions on essential commodities.
“The government has closed all government-owned jute mills. We (India and Bangladesh) have a long history of trade cooperation. Such detrimental measures dampened confidence of business and affected trade,” said Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at an India-Bangladesh Digital Conference on Agriculture Sector, organised by CII on Tuesday.
Responding to the request for prior information on export restrictions on essential commodities, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured his Bangladeshi counterpart that India was taking steps to address the issue by creation of adequate buffer stocks and increasing the area of cultivation of products such as onion and potatoes.
Also read: Covid impact: India’s spices export to Bangladesh by rail gets a boost
Munshi said a recent notification by the Ministry of Finance in India authorising Customs officials to ask for documents for imports to determine whether value addition criteria had been met and denying preferential duty (under a trade pact) was creating problems. “Issuance of certificate of origin for preferential duty is guided by the ROO (rules of origin) of the agreement and the designated issuing authority of the export country issues it. The second check of origin is not consistent with the provisions of the agreement and has started affecting trade negatively,” he said.
Goyal suggested that both governments should set high benchmarks on how to capture a larger global share in textiles. “We both have apparel and textile exports together aggregating $67 billion. We should aspire to expand that five-fold so that we can provide jobs, increase earnings from international trade and support the development of economies of both countries,” he said.
Also read:India urges Bangladesh to import ethnic garments at zero duty
On agriculture, Goyal said it could have a game-changing potential for the two countries. “Bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome economic challenges. The agriculture sector has huge socio-economic dimensions. Being the prominent sector of the economy, bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges our countries are facing,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...