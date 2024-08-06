Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested approval to come “for the moment” to India at very short notice and arrived in Delhi on Monday evening after demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, of which about 9,000 are students, and the MEA is in close touch with them, while also monitoring the situation of minorities, he added.

“On 5th August, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi,” the statement noted.

The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving and India has been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka in the last 24 hours, he said. “The Army Chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, addressed the nation on 5th August. He spoke about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government,” the Minister pointed out.

Jaishankar said India had reacted to the violence that had been taking place in Bangladesh over the last few months and counselled restraint. Since the election in January 2024, there has been considerable tension, deep divides and growing polarization in Bangladesh politics, which aggravated a student agitation that started in June this year. There was growing violence, including attacks on public buildings and infrastructure, as well as traffic and rail obstructions. The violence continued through the month of July, he pointed out.

“Throughout this period, we repeatedly counselled restraint and urged that the situation be defused through dialogue. Similar urgings were made to various political forces with whom we were in touch,” Jaishankar added.

The Minister said the Indian government was monitoring the status of minorities in the country and welcomed reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. “We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally in view of this complex situation,” he said.

On the estimated 19,000 Indian nationals, including 9,000 students, who are in Bangladesh, Jaishankar said the MEA was in close and continuous touch with them through its diplomatic missions. He further said that the bulk of students had already returned to India in July on the advice of the High Commission.

“In terms of our diplomatic presence, in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, we have Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet. It is our expectation that the host government will provide the required security protection for these establishments. We look forward to their normal functioning once the situation stabilises,” he said