BARC to resume release of News Channels’ viewership data from March 17

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) on Monday said it will resume release of viewership data for news channels and comes after a directive of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

“BARC India is currently working towards ensuring the seamless release of individual news channel data and intends to commence release with effect from our reporting Week 10, 2022. As per our reporting cycle, this data will be released to the market on Thursday, March 17, 2022. We have communicated the same to our clients and stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

The TV rating body in its statement said that the viewership data will be released as per the “Augmented Data Reporting Standards” for News and Special Interest genres.

”The Augmented Standards entail the reporting of audience estimates for News and Special Interest genre channels on a 4-week rolling average basis, which would be released regularly every week along with the estimates for all other channels. All viewership data will be published on the same YUMI platform that all our subscribers use,” BARC added. It also said that in the coming days it will be reaching out to the stakeholders to sufficiently inform and educate them about the details of the Augmented Data Reporting Standards.

Sources said that the ratings agency has also informed stakeholders that the previous 13 weeks data on a 4-weeks rolling average basis will be made available if requested.

In January, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry had directed BARC to restart the release of news channels ratings which had been paused in October 2020. BARC had informed the Ministry that it has undertaken revision in its processes, protocols, and oversight mechanism and has initiated changes in its governance structure. It had also said it is reconstituting the Board and the Technical Committee to allow for the induction of independent members. Some industry players had earlier this month expressed concerns due to a delay in the release of the data post the I&B Ministry’s direction.