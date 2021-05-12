Battery storage tech: Cabinet nod for ₹18,100-cr PLI scheme

A three-pronged transformation
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ₹18,100-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for battery storage.
The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage aims to achieve ACC manufacturing capacity of 50GWh and niche ACC capacity of 5GWh.
“All the demand of the ACCs is currently being met through imports. The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage will reduce import dependence. It will also support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” an official release said after the Cabinet meeting.
ACC battery-storage manufacturers will be selected through a transparent competitive bidding process, the statement said. The scheme will be overseen by the Department of Heavy Industry.
The manufacturing facility will have to be commissioned within two years, and the incentive will be disbursed thereafter over five years, the statement added. The incentive amount will rise with the increase in specific energy density and cycles and increased local value addition.
Each selected manufacturer needs to commit to set-up an ACC manufacturing facility of minimum 5GWh capacity and ensure a minimum 60 per cent domestic value addition within five years. Beneficiary firms also have to achieve a domestic value addition of at least 25 per cent and make the mandatory investment of ₹225 crore per GWh within two years at the level of the mother unit.
ACC is an advanced technology to store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy when needed.
Key user sectors include consumer electronics, electric vehicles, advanced electricity grids, and solar rooftops and all are expected to see robust growth in the coming years.
