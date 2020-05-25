Economy

Battling Covid-19: Denmark keen to share best practices with India

Amiti Sen New Delhi | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen   -  REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  RV Moorthy

Both countries to share best practices, exchange information in medical research, testing kits, vaccine development

Denmark — one of the first European countries to have reversed its Covid-19 restrictions without experiencing a spike in cases — is ready to partner with India by sharing best practices and exchanging information in areas such as medical research, testing kits and development of vaccines, said a senior official.

The Principal Scientific Adviser’s office in India and the Statens Serum Institute (SSI), a body under the Danish Health Ministry that ensures preparedness against infectious diseases and biological threats, have initiated a continuous dialogue on cooperation, an official from the Danish Embassy in Delhi told BusinessLine.

“A continuous dialogue has been set up between SSI and PSA in India and the first meeting has been conducted. The dialogue is supported from both embassies and is at the level of top management,” the official said.

The Danish government made its first move to relax its lockdown restrictions from April 15. As the spread of the infection has slowed down in Denmark, the government announced the second phase of ease of restrictions from May 11.

Impressed by Denmark’s performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on May 14 and congratulated her on her country’s success in reversing the restrictions without causing an increase in infected cases.

Two days before that, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Denmark Jeppe Kofod co-chaired the Third India-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) virtually agreeing to share best practices and exchange information on medical research, testing kits and development of vaccines to jointly fight Covid-19, the official said.

“The Danish Health Authority is following a ‘mitigation strategy’ approach, which aims to limit the consequences of the spread of Covid-19 in Denmark. It aims to prevent too many people from becoming infected at the same time, so that the Danish health system does not breakdown and to safeguard people at higher risk of illness from the virus,” the official pointed out.

A similar strategy would be useful for India, which too has started a slow easing in restrictions, as limited infrastructure to deal with patients is one of the serious challenges that the country faces.

“The SSI collects large amounts of data to monitor the Danish Covid-19 cases. Both active and passive surveillance techniques are used,” the official said explaining the strategy followed in his country.

Passive surveillance includes data on the number of tests, the number of confirmed cases, the geographical and demographic distribution of cases as well as the number of hospitalised patients, and those under intensive care.

Active surveillance includes so-called ‘sentinel testing’, where several general practitioners throughout the nation are chosen to test on a weekly basis a few patients with mild respiratory symptoms as well as a few patients without respiratory symptoms.

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Loft bets on growing appetite for premium food-delivery service
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.