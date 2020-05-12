BDMA calls for study on identifying source of pollution in Hussainsagar lake

A study is needed on the causes of pollution of the historical Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad, according to the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA) of India.

The drug makers’ body is ready to finance the study with support from its president emeritus Narayana Reddy and has asked Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to join the efforts.

During April 2020 monitoring results have shown that the dissolved oxygen (DO) levels during lockdown had gone up to 7.3mg/l which as per CPCB norms should be above 4mg/l. DO is essential to sustain aquatic life. Also, BOD level has come down to almost 8mg/lit from a pre lockdown range of 24 to 76mg/lit.

“Generally, the drug industry is being blamed conveniently since these industries were responsible for contamination of water resources a long time back, BDMA said.

However, during the last 5-6 years, all drug manufacturers have gone for Zero Liquid Discharge systems and installed Multiple Effect Evaporation Plants, Agitated Thin Film Dryers , Reverse Osmosis plants and other units for recycling water. In spite of drug manufacturing units being in operation the improvement in quality of the lake water indicates that adequate control and treatment systems are provided and no pollution is caused by drug and pharma industry, it said.

The problem could be due to vehicular pollution, discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies and unscientific collection and handling of solid wastes and in particular the Municipal Solid waste, the BDMA felt.

A couple of years back based on orders of National Green Tribunal, CPCB had conducted a detailed study of the industrial areas such as Bollarum, Bachupalli and Kazipalli some time back and reported that there is total compliance by the industries.

It was also reported by CPCB that Patancheru and Jeedimetla CETPs are working efficiently and meeting all the discharge standards and there is no adverse impact on Musi River or STPs operated by HMWWSB.

Stating that “this is the right time” for a scientific body or environmental experts to investigate into the matter, BDMA said it was ready to finance the study and requested TSPCB to join hands.