BEE launches State Energy Efficiency Index 2019 

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has launched the State Energy Efficiency Index 2019. The index tracks the progress of Energy Efficiency (EE) initiatives in 36 states and union territories, based on 97 significant indicators, an official statement said.
The State EE Index 2019 shows that a majority of the initiatives taken by the states are related to policies and regulations. Most of the first-generation energy efficiency policies prepared by BEE under programmes on Standards & Labelling (S&L), Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017, Perform Achieve & Trade (PAT), etc. are understood by states.
As the next steps, they should focus on ensuring greater compliance to achieve savings, the statement said. The index has been developed by BEE in association with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).
"It will help states contribute towards national goals on energy security and climate action by helping drive EE policies and programme implementation at the state and local level, tracking progress in managing the energy footprint of the states and India, institutionalising data capture and monitoring the EE activities of the states," the statement added.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
A cookbook on pakodas — the favourite Indian snack — opens up a world of flavours
Iltija Mufti is not just the brain behind her mother Mehbooba’s Twitter handle, she is also the “new voice” of ...
A daunting assignment turned into a voyage of delight for the author of a new book on Hariprasad Chaurasia
It’s the 55th anniversary of the landmark report by the Surgeon General of the US on the hazards of smoking.
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...