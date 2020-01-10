BEE launches State Energy Efficiency Index 2019 

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has launched the State Energy Efficiency Index 2019. The index tracks the progress of Energy Efficiency (EE) initiatives in 36 states and union territories, based on 97 significant indicators, an official statement said.

The State EE Index 2019 shows that a majority of the initiatives taken by the states are related to policies and regulations. Most of the first-generation energy efficiency policies prepared by BEE under programmes on Standards & Labelling (S&L), Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017, Perform Achieve & Trade (PAT), etc. are understood by states.

As the next steps, they should focus on ensuring greater compliance to achieve savings, the statement said. The index has been developed by BEE in association with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

"It will help states contribute towards national goals on energy security and climate action by helping drive EE policies and programme implementation at the state and local level, tracking progress in managing the energy footprint of the states and India, institutionalising data capture and monitoring the EE activities of the states," the statement added.