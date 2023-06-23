The government has decided to provide extended cover under Export Credit Insurance for Banks scheme with enhanced cover of 90 per cent to accounts with limits up to ₹50 crore, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Last year, ECGC Ltd increased the compensation for export losses incurred by exporters to 90 per cent from 60 per cent with an export limit for ₹20 crore which benefited small exporters, the Minister pointed out at a press briefing on Friday.

Four banks, including SBI, Central Bank of India (CBI), Bank of Maharashtra and Saraswat Bank have so far opted for the enhanced cover.

“The Minister announced that the benefit of the enhanced cover will be extended to the accounts with limits up to ₹50 crore for the above four banks without any additional cost. It is expected that around 3,000 exporter-borrower accounts will benefit from this,” according to a statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

In 2022-23, ECGC Ltd supported more than 16,000 exporters with an aggregate value of business covered to the tune of ₹6.68 lakh crore. The business covered value is expected to increase to more than ₹10 lakh crore in the current fiscal, according M Senthilnathan, CMD, ECGC.

ECGC seeks to provide claims and other insurance related services to exporters and banks digitally after implementation of the upgraded software system (ERP system), which is likely to be implemented within the next six months, the statement added.

