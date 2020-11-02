Economy

Bidding under commercial coal mining auctions begins

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Bidding for coal mines under the commercial mining regime began on Monday morning. The Chakla, Marki Mangli-II, Radhikapur (West), Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & Takli-Jena-Bellora (South), and the Urtan coal mines are under auction.

Adani Enterprises Limited, Agarwal Mining Private Limited, and Hindalco Industries Limited are competing for the Chakla mine in Jharkhand. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited, Refex Industries Limited, and Yazdani International Private Limited are bidding for the Marki Mangli-II coal mine. Chendipada Collieries Private Limited, EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, and Vedanta Limited are vying for the Radhikapur (West) coal mine.

Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Private Limited, and Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Limited are competing for the Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & Takli-Jena-Bellora (South) coal mine. JMS Mining Private Limited, and Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Limited are bidding for the Urtan coal mine.

The Centre had offered 38 coal mines for commercial mining but it received interest from 46 companies for just 19 mines.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.