Bidding under commercial coal mining auctions begins

Bidding for coal mines under the commercial mining regime began on Monday morning. The Chakla, Marki Mangli-II, Radhikapur (West), Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & Takli-Jena-Bellora (South), and the Urtan coal mines are under auction.

Adani Enterprises Limited, Agarwal Mining Private Limited, and Hindalco Industries Limited are competing for the Chakla mine in Jharkhand. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited, Refex Industries Limited, and Yazdani International Private Limited are bidding for the Marki Mangli-II coal mine. Chendipada Collieries Private Limited, EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, and Vedanta Limited are vying for the Radhikapur (West) coal mine.

Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Private Limited, and Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Limited are competing for the Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & Takli-Jena-Bellora (South) coal mine. JMS Mining Private Limited, and Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Limited are bidding for the Urtan coal mine.

The Centre had offered 38 coal mines for commercial mining but it received interest from 46 companies for just 19 mines.