Biden committed to strong, enduring US-India partnership: Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Wednesday and reaffirmed US President Joe Biden’s commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership based on shared commitment to democracy, according to a statement released by the White House.

“They discussed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting regional security, and renewing efforts to collaborate on global challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change,” the release said.

The two spoke on the telephone.

Doval pointed out that as leading democracies, India and the US were positioned to work closely on regional and international issues including combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cyber security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The two highlighted the need to work collectively to address challenges in the post-Covid era and further expand the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the release added.