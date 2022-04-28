Biden to meet Modi during Quad meet in Tokyo next month

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo next month during a summit of the Quad countries, according to the White House.

There may, however, be some uncertainty around the actual date for the Quad Summit; at present, it is expected to be on May 24 due to the Australian elections in May. As a result, the dates for all bilateral meetings scheduled around it, including one between Biden and Modi, are also uncertain, a source following the matter told BusinessLine. The Quad countries include India, Australia, the US and Japan.

“The Australian elections are set to end just a few days before May 24. In case there is a hung Parliament, Australia may not be in a position to attend the Quad Summit at that point of time. It needs to be seen what happens if that scenario emerges,” said the source.

The Indian Prime Minister, meanwhile, is travelling to Europe next week and will meet his counterparts in Germany, Denmark and France.

“The first meeting will be on Monday in Germany. It is an inter-governmental commission. This is something unique that we do with Germany, with multiple Ministers. It gives the opportunity for a whole of government interaction with Germany. We have a new Chancellor there. This will be the first interaction with him,” said MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, at a press briefing on Thursday.

Modi will then visit Denmark, where he will attend the second Nordic Summit, followed by a quick visit to France, where he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron who has just been re-elected.

Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan, from May 20-24, and also attend the Quad Summit in Tokyo, when he will also hold bilateral meetings with Modi and his counterparts from Japan and Australia. “This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, on Wednesday.