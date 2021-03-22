Big surge in collection from petrol, diesel, natural gas during six years of Modi govt

The Finance Ministry, on Monday, informed the Lok Sabha that the collection from petrol, diesel and natural gas crossed over ₹2.95 lakh crore during the first 10 months (April-January) period of FY2020-21.

The collection saw a surge of nearly 300 per cent during six years of the Modi Government.

In a written response to an unstarred question, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the Government got over ₹29,000 crore from petrol in 2014-15, while for diesel the amount was over ₹42,800 crore. Collection from natural gas was around ₹2,000 crore. All these combined to around ₹74,000 crore. In terms of total revenue target it was 5.4 per cent.

Increase of over 29%

During April-January period of current fiscal, collection of excise duty from petrol was over ₹89,500 crore while from diesel it was over ₹2.01 lakh crore. Along with natural gas, total collection exceeded ₹2.95 lakh crore.

Comparing this number with full-year collection of FY 14-15 (first year of Modi Government), the increase is over 29 per cent. Also, the share in total revenue collection crossed 12 per cent.