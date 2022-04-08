Big ticket PE investments drive deal activity in Q1 CY2022; deal value up 92% at $9.4 billion

Indian private equity funding ecosystem posted a record 92 per cent increase in investment value to $9.4 billion across 441 transactions until March-end this year, compared to 299 deals aggregating to $4.9 billion witnessed in Q1 CY2021, the latest Grant Thornton Bharat’s Dealtracker showed.

This is the highest number recorded in the opening quarter of any given year.

The uptrend in deal activity was on the back of 25 high-value investments valued at and over $100 million and 99 deals valued between $10–99 million, compared to only 13 and 65 such deals, respectively, witnessed in Q1 CY2021.

The top 11 PE deals, including BYJU’s ($800 million) and Swiggy ($700 million), accounted for 2 per cent of the PE deal volumes and constituted 39 per cent of the total PE deal value. Start-ups and e-commerce dominated volumes and values, respectively, followed by IT and education.

Focus on start-ups

While start-ups saw a deal volume of 283 deals valued at $2.9 billion in Q1 CY2022, the number of PE deals in e-commerce stood at 60 with value of $3.24 billion. The number and value of deals in IT & ITeS stood at 20 and $452 million, respectively.

Grant Thornton attributed this rise in investment values to heightened focus on start-up, and also expected the momentum to continue in the coming months of 2022.

“Further, the emergence of unicorns at an unprecedented pace and the increasing investments coming in from overseas investors is also a testament to the growing PE sector. This record deal activity was driven by increasing demand for digital commerce, as ‘no touch’ economy theme continues on the back of continued internet penetration, increased consumer outreach and digital adaption and transformation of businesses,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner — Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat.

The quarter also witnessed the emergence of 11 unicorns across tech-savvy sectors compared to only two unicorns created in Q1 CY2021, the dealtracker showed. These 11 unicorns are GlobalBees (the second Thrasio-styled start-up to turn into a unicorn after Mensa Brands), LEAD school (education), Darwinbox (IT & ITeS), Mamaearth (e-commerce), Xpressbees (e-commerce logistics), ElasticRun (app-driven logistics and distribution company), Livspace (interior design marketplace), Dealshare (retail tech) and Perfios (data analytics, big data and AI), Oxyzo Financial Services (fin tech) and Credavenue (fin tech).

M&A activity

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity during the period recorded more than double the volumes, registering 167 deals, while values declined by 46 per cent at $3.9 billion as compared to the corresponding period last year. While some strategic buyers were motivated by the plethora of available assets and low cost of capital, many jumped into the fray to stay competitive.

India-US corridor

After a declined trend in Q1 CY2021 owing to the pandemic, Q1 CY2022 bounced back strong recording 16 deals valued at $1.1 billion between India and the US. Deal activity, too, surpassed the year-ago levels of 13 deals. Both inbound and outbound deals were equally executed with 8 deals each.

Deals in the IT sector dominated in both inbound and outbound segments with 63 per cent of deals. Majority of the deals were executed in the IT solutions space, followed by software development and data analytics and AI segments. “This shows signs of encouraging trade ties between the two countries, with shared interests, especially the digital transformation being the current theme,” Vijetha said.

Compared to the previous quarter (October-December), Q1 CY2022 witnessed 7 per cent growth in deal volumes while values almost doubled owing to Google’s minority stake acquisition of Bharti Airtel for $700 million and Netcore Cloud’s $100 million majority stake acquisition of Unbxd Inc.