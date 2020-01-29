BJP bats for a Swadeshi Budget

New Delhi, January 29 Aimed at addressing depressed sentiment especially among its core constituency of Swadeshi industrialist and traders, the BJP’s thrust in the upcoming Budget and Parliament session is towards deregulation, ring-fencing bankers to facilitate better lending and rationalising duty structure to ease the supply-side constraints.

Simultaneously, the ruling party wants fresh infusion of funds through the Rs 105-lakh crore National Investment and Infrastructure Fund into cement, steel, construction equipment as well as higher budgeting for PM Kisan, MNREGA, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjawala Yojna and PM Awas Yojna to boost consumer demand.

In the agriculture sector, stress has been laid to expedite establishment of 22,000 local mandis to counter bottlenecks in the agricultural marketing system.

Besides, 32 other initiatives including reduction in corporate tax, measures to be taken towards addressing concerns in domestic industry in telecom, auto, real estate, MSMEs and addressing the liquidity crunch in retail NBFCs.

The BJP held 11 meetings between December 19 and January 14, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP office-bearers and stakeholders identified threegroups — Sunrise Sector including IT, Pharma and Automobile companies; High-Growth Potential Sector with regard to employment including MSMEs, Real Estate, Agriculture, Heavy Industry and Food Processing; and Core/Backbone Sector including Financial Markets and Mercantile Law including GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Company Law.

A consolidated report of assessments and suggestions that emerged from these meetings was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The core idea is to instil a sense of confidence and ease in the domestic industry where excessive regulation and squeeze on lending have depressed confidence. Besides ring-fencing bankers to protect genuine lending decisions and create liquidity, the BJP has suggested as many as 46 amendments to “decriminalise” the Company Law.

“The overall sentiment is towards deleveraging companies and risk awareness. Besides reduction in corporate tax that has already been done, more steps need to be taken towards easing liquidity as debt is an important component of capital investment. We also have to accept that genuine business risk and failures are not to be treated as crimes. For instance, 95 per cent of new ventures in the Start-Up ecosystem ended as failures. They cannot be treated as frauds,” said BJP spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal.

A “de-clogging” of the IBC and NCLAT has been suggested with an aim towards more resolution than regulation. The resolution mechanism has to separate genuine business failures, mismanagement and fraud as three separate categories and the thrust has to be towards revival of businesses, especially in the case of mismanagement.

Simultaneously, the ruling party wants the Centre to focus on streamlining the GST and FTAs, especially those with the ASEAN countries, and address the issues of domestic MSMEs by correcting the inverted duty structure that has seeped into the system.

“Let us renegotiate the FTAs and tweak the GST to correct the inverted duty structures. A comprehensive decision has to be taken to reduce duties on critical inputs used in domestic manufacturing while raising them on finished products,” said Agarwal.

BJP’s aim is to enhance the Swadeshi spirit that was in evidence in India’s rejection of RCEP and safeguarding its own interests vis-à-vis the US General Trade Agreement in the past. “We have to protect our industry. The whole world is doing it,” said the BJP spokesperson.

Another indicator from the BJP that may interest the southern States is that in the 15th Finance Commission report that is to be presented in Parliament in the upcoming session, devolution of funds is to be linked to three criteria — delivery of services, management of State finances and ease of doing business.

The BJP has worked hard towards focusing policy direction towards concerns of its original core constituents — the domestic industry and trader community. Swadeshi seems to be the theme dictated from the ruling party headquarters.