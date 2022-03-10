BJP retains Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is set to retain power as the BJP has won 28 seats and was leading in four others in the 60-member Assembly. The opponents, such as the Congress, Janata Dal (United), Naga People’s Front and the National People’s Party, failed to create any major obstacles for the BJP, as it is likely to secure a majority on its own. Singh defeated Congress’s P Saratchandra Singh by 18,271 votes in the Heingang seat.

The Congress, which was trying for a revival under the leadership of Okram Ibobi Singh, could secure just five seats in the State. The party’s campaigning was overseen by senior leader and MP Jairam Ramesh. The Congress had alleged that the BJP used money and muscle power against the opponents in the State. Ibobi Singh won by 2,543 votes in Thoubal constituency.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP in Meghalaya, won six seats and was was leading in one seat. The party fought the BJP in Manipur, and it came second in many seats. Similarly, NDA ally JD(U) also fought in 39 seats and won six seats. In the last election, JD(U) had not won any seats. Naga People’s Front (NPF), too, won five seats. The Kuki People’s Alliance won two seats.

Uttarakhand

The BJP had to change its Chief Ministers twice before the elections in Uttarakhand. Its Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, was defeated in the elections, but the people of the State reposed their faith on the BJP. The party won 41 seats and was leading in six of the total 70 seats in the State. Now, the party will have to find a Chief Minister in place of Dhami.

Congress’s senior leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat was defeated by BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht from Lalkuwa by 17,527 votes. Rawat’s daughter, Anupama Rawat, won from Haridwar Rural by a margin of 4,472 votes.

Goa

In Goa, the BJP has won 20 out of the 40 seats. The party claimed the support of three independent MLAs. Its erstwhile ally MGP has won two seats, while the AAP, the new player in the State, also won two seats. The Congress won 11 seats. BJP Chief Minister Pramod Swant won and he is likely to stake claim to form the government on Monday.