BLR Airport records first landing under CAT IIIB conditions

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru recorded its first landing under CAT IIIB conditions on the morning of Thursday. Radiation fog set in during the early part of the day, resulting in a rapid drop in visibility to 200 metres. During this time, IndiGo flight 6E-6389 from Lucknow made a successful touchdown at 07.41 hours.

The South Runway can facilitate aircraft landing with a runway visual range as low as 50 metres and take-offs at 125 metre. Before the upgrade, the permissible visual range was 550 metres and 300 metres, for landing and take-off, respectively. This upgrade by BIAL is expected to reduce disruption in operations and would immensely benefit passengers during inclement weather conditions.