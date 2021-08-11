BMC begins offline verification to issue railway pass for fully vaccinated riders

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun offline verifications to issue railway monthly pass for fully vaccinated individuals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday announced that Mumbai citizens who are fully vaccinated can use local train services from August 15.

“For those who don’t have mobile phones, the Mumbai civic body will issue passes in divisional offices,” Thackeray had said.

The process began today at 53 railway stations in BMC jurisdiction and 109 railway stations in the Mumbai metropolitan region. There will be two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, as per an official release shared by BMC.

The process of making this facility available online is underway, it said.

How it works

On completion of 14 days after receiving their second vaccine dose, citizens can get their vaccination certificate verified at the nearest station. They must carry with them a hard copy of the certificate and a photo ID.

They can present the stamped certificate at the ticket window to get the pass.

There will be legal action against those using fake certificates, BMC said.