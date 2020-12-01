Board of Trade to discuss foreign trade policy, Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy

Policy measures related to the next foreign trade policy, investment promotion strategy for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and public procurement to help domestic firms will be amongst the key issues to be discussed between the Centre, States and industry at the Board of Trade (BoT) meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

The meeting held through video conference will be chaired by Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and attendees will include senior officials from various Central Ministries and Departments, government bodies and State governments, the CEO of NITI Aayog and representatives of apex industry bodies and export promotion councils, according to an official statement.

“The discussions in the meeting will focus on the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) (2021-26) and the strategies and measures to be taken in order to take forward domestic manufacturing and exports,” the release said.

The BoT is a platform for regular discussion and consultation between trade and industry and the government on policy measures related to FTP to boost the country’s trade. It also provides a platform to States and UTs to articulate their perspective on trade policy, and also to the Centre for apprising them about international developments affecting India’s trade potential and opportunities and to prepare them to deal with the evolving situation, the release added.

The BoT will take an overview of the export/import performance, investment promotion strategy for Atmanirbhar Bharat (including public procurement), trade remedies, trade facilitation measures measures, new logistics policy being finalised and the coverage and expansion of GeM, the government’s e-market portal.

The meeting will be also addressed by Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and Hardeep Singh Puri.