In a significant move to accelerate dairy development in Vidarbha and Marathwada, the Maharashtra government has approved ₹149 crores for the Dairy Development Project’s Phase-2. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

The total project cost is estimated at ₹328.42 crores, with ₹179.16 crores to be contributed by farmers and livestock owners. This initiative aligns with the state’s goal of achieving a trillion-dollar economy, where agriculture and allied sectors, including dairy, play a pivotal role.

The project will be implemented in 19 districts—Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia, Wardha, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Washim, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, and Parbhani—by 2026-27. Previously, a similar initiative was carried out in 2016 across 11 districts in the region.

Key objectives of the project include increasing the number of dairy animals through artificial insemination and embryo transplantation, providing farmers with forage development programs, balanced diets, and quality fodder, ensuring animal health facilities, and distributing high milk-yielding cows and buffaloes. The project also aims to enhance farmers’ income and generate employment opportunities.

Over the next three years, 13,400 dairy cows and buffaloes will be distributed across the 19 districts. The project headquarters will be based in Nagpur, with district project officers overseeing the implementation.

This strategic initiative is expected to significantly boost dairy production and contribute to the economic development of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.