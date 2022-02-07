Boosting investments: Time for private sector to join hands with govt, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged the private sector to ramp up investments in the economy and join hands with the government so as to ensure that India remains to be the fastest growing large economy in the years to come.

Addressing a post budget meeting organised by industry chamber PHDCCI, Sitharaman also said that a consultation process is currently on as regards regulating cryptos and until that is completed she would not be in a position to say on which way the government will move as regards regulation of cryptocurrencies in India.

“We have a consultation process for cryptocurrency formalisation. We will come up with clarity soon (on regulating them)”, she said.

Sitharaman was responding to a question from PHDCCI member as to when does the government propose to bring crypto regulations now that the budget had introduced a specific taxation scheme for virtual digital assets.

PM Gati Shakti

Sitharaman highlighted that the recent budget runs on two rails — PM Gati Shakti, which will guide India in building infrastructure during the next 25 years (Amrit Kaal) and second rail being encouragement to the start-up ecosystem.

She expressed confidence that huge ramp up in capex (35 per cent increase to ₹7.5-lakh crore in 2022-23) would “crowd in” private investments.

“We are looking at India’s economic revival post pandemic via public funding in infrastructure and hence a 35 per cent increase in the capex during this budget. We are building economic corridors, logistical hubs connecting raw material supply points and nearest ports. PM Gati Shakti will guide us on building this infrastructure”, she said.

She asked the PHDCCI members to join team India and ensure that India is the fastest growing economy not just this year and next year but several years to come. Sitharaman highlighted that government has been focused on easing compliance burden for corporates and the emphasis on this will be continued so as to encourage start-up ecosystem to flourish in the country.

Budget had projected India’s economic growth at 9.2 per cent this fiscal. At this growth rate, India is among the fastest growing large economies in the world. Even for 2022-23, the recent union budget had projected a nominal growth of over 11 per cent.