BPCL-Kochi Refinery dispatch first parcel of petrochemical Normal Butanol

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The first parcel of Normal Butanol produced in the new propylene derivatives petrochemical complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd at Kochi Refinery was virtually flagged off today.
Normal Butanol is one of the six major niche petrochemicals being produced and marketed in ‘world scale economic size capacity’ for the first time in the country by BPCL.
The first parcels of Normal Butanol was transported in ISO containers to KLG Plasticizers (Silvassa) and Rachna Plasticizers (Silvassa) and in tank lorry to Visen Industries, Chennai. The product finds application in plasticizers, textile manufacture, impact modifiers for rigid PVC, amino resins and butyl amines.
The annual consumption of Normal Butanol, predominantly by Plasticisers and Automotive Paint manufacturers is 60-65,000 tonnes annually in India, which was mostly imported till now. Kochi Refinery is equipped to produce 38,000 tonnes annually, substituting the import of Normal Butanol.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the propylene derivatives petrochemical complex at Kochi Refinery in February. Capital cost for setting up the complex was approximately ₹6,000 crore. Design capacity of the complex is 1,80,000 tonnes Butyl Acrylate, 10,000 tonnes 2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate, 47,000 tonnes Acrylic Acid, 47,000 tonnes 2 Ethyl Hexanol and 38,000 tonnes Normal Butanol.
Normal Butanol is produced in the new Oxo Alcohol Unit which is the second and the largest unit in the country.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...