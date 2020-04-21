Bread factories, milk plants allowed to operate in urban areas: Home Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday clarified that food processing units, including bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills and dal mills, located in urban areas are allowed to operate during the ongoing lockdown.

It clarified that activities that are exempted in the public utilities space include recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections. Also, in the social sector services space, bed-side attendants and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their homes are exempted during the lockdown.

After receiving queries, the MHA clarified that these services and activities have already been exempted from lockdown measures, which has been imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. It also directed District Authorities and Field agencies “to avoid ambiguity at the ground level”, with regard to exemption of these services.

“However, as specified in the lockdown measures, National Covid-19 Directives and Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing for offices, workshops , factories and establishments must be ensured,” the official statement added.