External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pitched for a `more equitable global order’ and came up with suggestions to achieve it at the BRICS outreach session in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday.

While there is the steady diversification of production and consumption, many inequities of the past also continue, the Minister pointed out in his speech at the session hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“ In fact, they (the inequities) have assumed new forms and manifestations. We see that in the access to developmental resources and modern technology and efficiencies…the benefits of globalisation have been very uneven. Adding to all that, the Covid pandemic and multiple conflicts have aggravated the burdens borne by the global south. Concerns of health, food and fuel security are particularly acute,” Jaishankar said.

Elaborating on steps that could be taken to build a more equitable global order, the Minister said that platforms of an independent nature needed to be strengthened and expanded. This is where BRICS can make a difference for the global south, he said.

Reforms

Jaishankar also reiterated the call for reform of established institutions and mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council in the permanent and the non-permanent categories. Reforms are also needed for the multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. “India initiated an effort during its G20 Presidency and we are glad to see Brazil take that forward,” he added.

Another suggestion put forward was that of creation of more production hubs in order to democratise the global economy. “The Covid experience is a sharp reminder of the need for more resilient, redundant and shorter supply chains. For essential needs, every region legitimately aspires to create their own production capabilities,” he said..

The Minister also called for correction of distortions in global infrastructure that are a legacy from the colonial era. The world urgently needs more connectivity options that enhance logistics and mitigate risks, he said, adding that it must be a collective endeavour.

Finally, Jaishankar stressed on the importance of sharing experiences and new initiatives. “India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, its Unified Payments Interface and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, all hold a larger relevance. The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE and the International Big Cat Alliance are similarly initiatives of common interest. As a First Responder, be it for natural calamities, health emergencies or economic crises, we seek to do our fair share,” he said.

