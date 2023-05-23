Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the television audience measurement industry body, announced the appointment of Dolly Jha as its Chief of Product & Research.

Welcoming Jha, Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India, said, “As the Chief of Product & Research, she will expectedly bring immense value to our eco-system, both from the perspective of working back from our output to improve input quality and, over time in helping build value-added services that will benefit all our subscribers. Both these vital functions are new capabilities that we seek to add to BARC.”

A postgraduate in management from IRMA, Jha has nearly three decades’ experience across consumer research, audience measurement, media analytics, ROI measurement and innovation research, the statement added.

She was previously managing director for Nielsen Media-India, where she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies.

“BARC today runs the largest audience measurement system in the world. With all the experience behind me, I am looking forward to contributing to BARC by evolving the measurement further to meet the growing needs of stakeholders,” Jha added.