Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the television audience measurement industry body, announced the appointment of  Dolly Jha as its Chief of Product & Research.

Welcoming Jha, Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India, said, “As the Chief of Product & Research, she will expectedly bring immense value to our eco-system, both from the perspective of working back from our output to improve input quality and, over time in helping build value-added services that will benefit all our subscribers. Both these vital functions are new capabilities that we seek to add to BARC.”

A postgraduate in management from IRMA, Jha has nearly three decades’ experience across consumer research, audience measurement, media analytics, ROI measurement and innovation research, the statement added.

She was previously managing director for Nielsen Media-India, where she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies.

“BARC today runs the largest audience measurement system in the world. With all the experience behind me, I am looking forward to contributing to BARC by evolving the measurement further to meet the growing needs of stakeholders,” Jha added.

Also read
Bellevue, WA USA - circa March 2021: View of people lined up outside of a Disney store inside a mall during the covid 19 pandemic. istock photo for BL

Disney is prepping a standalone ESPN service: Report

Sun TV logo. Picture credit: Twitter

Sun TV Q4 net profit down 7% to ₹380 crore

PTI

Disney Star garners total live viewership of 47.14 crore for IPL

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony

Zee-Sony merger to close in first half of FY24: Kenichiro Yoshida

DENIS BALIBOUSE

Netflix’s ad-supported plan mints 5 million monthly active users

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   