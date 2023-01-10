BTL EPC Ltd, the engineering division of Shrachi Group, has secured an order from BHEL for setting up an ash handling system for the 5x800 MW Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd’s (TSGENCO) super-critical thermal power plant at Yadadri in Nalgonda district, Telangana, at a job value of ₹446 crore.

The set-up consists of a bottom ash handling system, economiser ash handling system, coarse ash removal system, dry fly-ash evacuation system through vacuum, and pressure conveying system including high-concentration slurry disposal system (HCSD).

“We registered turnover of more than ₹330 crore in FY 2021-22 and are holding a healthy order book position of more than ₹1,800 crore,” Ravi Todi, Managing Director, BTL EPC, said in a press statement.

The order book includes a coal handling plant at the 2X660 MW Ennore SEZ Super Critical Thermal Power Plant at Chennai, valued at around ₹156 crore; urea handling and bagging plant at Talcher Fertilizer, Odisha, valued at around ₹143 crore; and chemical plant equipment of ₹25 crore, among others.

It also recently commissioned major projects including urea handling at HURL Sindri and Barauni, valued at ₹157 crore; and baggage handling plant valued at ₹53 crore for KRIBHCO, among others.

Projects currently under execution include BHEL Bangladesh Maitree project for complete coal handling plant at a job value of ₹228 crore; complete raw material handling system involving 34 km conveyor at a job value of ₹166 crore at NMDC Nagarnar; and complete coal handling system for WBPDCL, Sagardighi, at a job value of ₹143 crore, among others.