Budget 2020: Government proposes to set up Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed the setting up of an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under the Ministry of Culture.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said Rs 3,150 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Culture and Rs 2,500 crore for the Ministry of Tourism.

She also proposed the setting up of a tribal museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

“Five archaeological sites in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to be developed with on-site museums,” the Finance Minister said.

While the fund for the Tourism Ministry was Rs 2,150 crore in the 2018-2019 Budget, it rose to Rs 2,189.22 crore in 2019-2020. The allocation for the Culture Ministry, which was Rs 2,843.32 crore in 2018-2019, increased to Rs 3,042.35 crore for 2019-2020

