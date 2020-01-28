Lower GST, incentive-based scrappage policy tops the auto sector’s wish list

Hyundai Aura review
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
A reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate to 18 per cent on vehicles, introduction of an incentive-based scrappage policy, and measures to boost consumer sentiments top the expectations of the automobile industry — which is grappling with one of the worst slowdowns in decades — from the upcoming Budget.
“At the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), we have urged the Finance Ministry to consider announcing an incentive-based scrappage policy and also Budget allocation for internal combustion engine (ICE) bus procurement by State transport undertakings. Increased cost of BS-6 (vehicles) may affect demand, hence, we have also requested the government to reduce GST rates for BS-6 vehicles effective April 1 from 28 to 18 per cent,” said Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, and President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
A permanent increase in the depreciation rate on passenger vehicles and two-wheelers to 25 per cent, abolishing the 5 per cent Customs duty on lithium ion battery cells, the withdrawal of the proposed hike in the vehicle registration fee, and the provision of income tax benefit on the interest of vehicle loan on the purchase of green vehicles (such as fuel cell, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, CNG, LPG, ethanol, methanol) are some of the other pre-Budget recommendations put forward by the SIAM.
A company spokesperson from Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, said:
“We welcome any government steps that will help boost consumerism, revive consumer sentiments and assist in the overall growth of industry and economy.”
A dynamic Budget providing more disposable income in the hands of the consumers or any incentive to boost urban-rural demand will be very helpful, said Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India.
“With regard to the auto sector specifically, financial outlay to support scrappage can help continuous demand generation for the auto industry and also address safety and emission issues from old vehicles,” said Goel.
Asked about his expectations from the Budget on the sidelines of an event, Mayank Pareek, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said: “Whatever is good for India is good — whatever will help India come back to a growth path will be good for us (automobile industry),” Stability of policies and a GST correction will also aid the industry, he added.
Meanwhile, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that the Budget may strike a balance between fiscal discipline and addressing the current economic slowdown.
“We would like the Budget to spur demand without putting any additional burden on the government exchequer; one way to achieve this is by realising the scrappage policy for which a draft has been shared by the government. The auto industry is willing to share its portion towards realising such scrappage policy, which will eventually have a more sustainable impact on the environment,” said Soni.
Another thrust area would be to extend the income tax benefits currently available to buyers of electric vehicles to other vehicles as well, said Soni. The depreciation benefit currently available to companies and professionals can be extended to personal customers too, he added.
As for the luxury car segment, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said that the company would urge the government or the GST Council to reduce GST and import duties, as well as rationalise the vehicle registration cost on luxury cars across the country. Easy lending by banks and NBFCs will help expand the market and boost the industry, added Dhillon.
While the government has placed a “definitive emphasis” on electric vehicles, setting up of a charging infrastructure is also important, said Dhillon.
Encouraging adoption of plug-in hybrid vehicles through lower GST, import duties and registration taxes will also encourage customers to take the first step towards PHEVs and eventually move towards electric mobility in India, he added.
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...