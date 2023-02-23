The measures announced in the latest Union Budget for 2023-24 will help sustain the growth momentum that has characterised the Indian economy in the current year while aiding in addressing inflationary pressures, the Finance Ministry said in its latest Monthly Economic Review (January 2023).

The optimism on sustaining overall growth momentum comes amidst expectations that inflation risk will be lower for the economy in 2023-24 despite global macro economic headwinds.

High Frequency Indicators such as domestic automobile sales, UPI transactions and credit disbursals indicate that overall demand conditions remain conducive to supporting economic activity.

Exports to decline

This optimism comes even as the latest report flagged the likelihood of India’s exports showing tepid growth as the major export markets of the country are forecast to decline sharply in 2023. For the full year, growth of global trade fell in 2022 and is expected to be still lower in 2023 with a further decline in volume and value of trade on the back of slowing global output.

The RBI’s Industrial Outlook Survey and Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) reflect optimism about the upcoming quarter and the new fiscal year. Indicators of the services sector also point towards sustained expansion, aided by an expansion of contact-intensive services, the finance ministry report said.

The growth support measures unveiled in the recent budget include increased capital expenditure, increased focus on infrastructure development, boost to the green economy, and initiatives for strengthening financial markets. These budget measures are expected to promote job creation and spur economic growth, the report noted.

“Thanks to the emphasis on macroeconomic stability in the last several years, the Indian economy faces the year ahead with confidence while being mindful of the risks”, said the report in its outlook for upcoming fiscal.

On track

Measures announced for the MSME sector in the budget will likely reduce the cost of funds and aid small enterprises. Revision in tax slabs under the New Personal Income Tax Regime is expected to boost consumption, thus providing more impetus to economic growth. Easier KYC norms, expansion of DigiLocker services, and overall impetus on digitisation and last-mile connectivity are predicted to strengthen financial markets, the report added.

Meanwhile, despite high inflation, the high frequency indicators (HFIs) in December 2022/ January 2023 indicate that the economy is on track to achieve 7 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal (2022-23), the report added.

This is seen in sustained growth in GST collections, electronic toll collections and the volume of e-way bills generated. Indices of manufacturing activity such as the PMI-manufacturing, the Index of Industrial Production and the Index of Core Industries (ICI) indicate that manufacturing activity continues to grow steadily, the Finance Ministry said.

Gloomy forecast

The Economic Survey 2022-23 projects a baseline growth of 6.5 per cent for FY24 but acknowledges that risks are more skewed to the downside than the upside. The geopolitical environment remains fraught, the report noted. In turn, it could cause further economic dislocation through disruptions to the supply chain channels and more. Some meteorological agencies predict the return of El-Nino conditions in India this year.

“If these predictions are accurate, then monsoon rains could be deficient, leading to lower agricultural output and higher prices. The most recent consumer confidence survey for January 2023 suggests a tentative recovery in consumer confidence as the survey assesses the prospects for prices and employment in the year ahead”, it added.

The Finance Ministry report noted that monetary tightening embarked by central banks around the world may continue in 2023 as various agencies have forecasted a decline in global growth. “Apart from the lagged impact of monetary tightening, the uncertainties emanating from the lingering pandemic and relentless conflict in Europe may further dampen global growth. Even as global output is expected to slow, the IMF and the World Bank project India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023”, the report added.