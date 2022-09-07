Budget process for fiscal year 2023-24 kicks in

The Finance Ministry has initiated the Budget process for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 (FY24) with the formal issuance of first set of circulars. This will be last full fledged budget by the Centre before the General Election in 2024 and likely to be the first in the new Parliament Building.

The Budget is expected to be presented on February 1, though date is yet to be formally announced.

“The Budget Estimates for 2023-24 will be provisionally finalised after completion of pre-budget meetings. They shall commence from October 10 and shall continue till around mid-November,” the circular said. The meeting will be chaired by Expenditure Secretary TV Somnathan, who is also the Finance Secretary.

Requirement of funds for all categories of expenditures along with receipts of Ministries/ Departments will be discussed during the pre-budget meetings. Indicative budget figures will be discussed on net basis. Receipts of departmentally run commercial undertakings, which are netted against the gross expenditure, will also be discussed.

“All the Ministries/Departments should submit details of Autonomous Bodies/implementing agencies for which a dedicated corpus fund has been created. The reasons for their continuance and requirement of grant-in-aid support, and why the same should not be wound up, should be explained,” the circular said.

The budget has allocation for all the Central Government Ministries/Departments (55 in all distributed over 102 Demands for Grants), The allocations are revised at the time of presentation of budget next year. A senior government official explained that normally revised estimates are based on the trend of expenditure at the end of first half while first indicative number for budget estimate is based on expenditure trend of first three quarters of the fiscal.

The circular said that Non-Tax revenues including arrears of Non tax revenue would be discussed during prebudget meetings. As a follow up action on National Monetization Pipeline, Ministries/Departments may be required to explain progress in asset monetization. Provisional ceilings for expenditure finalized during pre-budget meetings would be communicated to the Ministries/Departments. Financial Advisers should ensure data entry in the UBIS (Union Budget Information System) on the basis of the provisional ceilings communicated by the Budget Division. “Final ceilings will be decided separately by the Ministry of Finance latest by January 2023, after assessment of fiscal space,” added the circular.

It advised that while framing the Estimates, due care may be taken to ensure that surrender of funds does not occur. Parliamentary Committees have repeatedly expressed concern over incidence of large savings in Grants. The Public Accounts Committee also requires that savings in a Grant amounting to Rs 100 crore and above have to be explained to the Committee. “Ministries/ Departments should realistically assess their resource requirements to avoid surrenders,” it suggested.

A new module namely, Estimated Committed Liabilities (ECL) in UBIS ( Union Budget Information System) has been developed. All Ministries/Departments are required to fill year-wise outlays for existing Centrally Sponsored Schemes/Central Sector Schemes/Projects, etc. as approved by the competent financial authorities for scrutiny/ confirmation by Expenditure Department.

“Budget allocation would be made to only those schemes which are entered in ECL module, approved by DoE. Therefore, Ministries/ Departments should take due care to enter all the running schemes in ECL module and get them approved by DoE before the commencement of pre-budget meetings,” the circular said.