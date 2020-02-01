'Budget proposals for renewable energy reflects urgency to shift to clean energy sources'

Saif Dhorajiwala, Co-Founder & ED, Fourth Partner Energy says, “The ₹20,000-crore corpus dedicated to the RE sector to tackle climate change and pollution, announced in the Union Budget, reflects India’s commitment and the urgency for transition to clean energy sources. We await further clarity on new schemes around smart meters and grid infrastructure."

"The government’s intentions on solarising the Indian Railways and expanding the KUSUM scheme to include 20 lakh farmers, will give a boost to solar power in the rural segment — where the impact will be highest, as it will address the issues of energy access, energy affordability and climate in one stroke. Another key announcement is the abolition of the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), which is a good move as it makes investments more attractive,” he said.