Budget session to begin on Jan 31

Budget Session of the Parliament will begin from January 31 and end on April 08.

The session will start with President’s address to both the houses on January 31. Most likely it will be followed by tabling of Economic Survey in Lok Sabha.

Union Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 will be presented on February 01, as reported by Sansad TV, which is official broadcaster for the Parliament.

The session will be in two parts. First part will be from January 31 to February 11 while the second one will begin on March 14 and end on April 08.