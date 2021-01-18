Budget: Textile sector wants uniform GST structure, removal of dumping duty on inputs

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Textile Ministry has taken up the industry demand for implementing a uniform GST (Goods & Services Tax) structure for apparels and textiles to address the problem of higher duties on inputs and abolishing anti-dumping duties on viscose staple fibre (VSF) with the Finance Ministry for redressal in the forthcoming Budget.
“The inverted GST structure in the textile industry and the anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre are two major irritants for textiles and garments manufacturers. The Textile Ministry has been holding discussions on the two issues with relevant bodies and the Finance Ministry. Hopefully the matter will be resolved in the forthcoming Budget,” an official told BusinessLine.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for 2021-22 on February 1 and her stress is expected to be on giving a further push to domestic manufacturing and the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ drive.
Also read: Textile Ministry streamlines procedures under tech upgradation scheme A-TUFS
In the last Budget, the Finance Ministry had removed anti-dumping duties on purified terephthalic acid (PTA), which is an important input in the manufacture of textile fibres and yarns. The move hit domestic manufacturers of PTA such as Reliance Industries, JBF and Indian Oil but benefited thousands of fibre, yarn and garments producers who could source the input much cheaper.
In November 2020, the government withdrew ant-dumping duty on acrylic fibre to enable sweater and shawl manufacturers get the raw material at competitive prices.
“There is now a big demand from textile bodies for removal of anti-dumping duties on VSF to benefit the entire value chain given the growing demand for VSF and its blended textiles,” the official said.
Textile associations such as the Southern Indian Mills Association, Indian Texpreneurs Federation, and Northern India Textile Mills' Association have given representations to the Centre seeking removal of anti-dumping duties on VSF to prevent stoppage of production across the value chain and save jobs from getting lost.
“Till the Budget is announced, we will not know whether the demand of the textile sector will be met but the government has already demonstrated that it understands the need to do away with anti-dumping duties on critical inputs. If around two decades of protection has not made the domestic producers of the inputs competent, then there is no point of continuing to shield them,” the official said.
On the demand for implementation of a uniform GST structure for textiles, the official said the present rates were creating an inverted duty structure, where taxes on inputs are higher than that on output, and blocking working capital. “The Textile Ministry had earlier taken up the matter with the GST Council and there is an expectation that it might be addressed in this year’s Budget,” the official said.
At present, man made fibre is taxed at 18 per cent, spun yarn and filament yarn at 12 per cent and final output, including garments, at 5 per cent. “As far as refunds are concerned, there is no certainty when that would happen,” the official said.
Indian textiles and apparel industry account for about 2.3 per cent to the GDP, 13 per cent of industrial production and 12 per cent of export earnings, as per government figures. There are an estimated 4.5 crore people engaged directly in the textile industry and another six crore in allied sectors.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...